Organ recital and cake sale : 7 June 2025 : St Stephen's Church, North Mundham

Stephanie Gaunt will be giving a recital on the organ in St Stephen's Church, North Mundham on 7 June 2025 between 3pm and 4pm. This will be followed by cake sale and refreshments.

Stephanie Gaunt is the organ scholar at Chichester Cathedral for 2024-205. Stephanie's musical journey began at the age of five with the piano, but it wasn't until she was 19 that she discovered her passion for the organ. While pursuing her degree in Music and Sound Recording at the University of Surrey, she found herself captivated not just by recording the organ but by the instrument itself. "I realised that I wanted to be the one playing, not just capturing others' performances," she recalls. Soon after, she began organ lessons at St. John’s Church, West Byfleet, funded by the Surrey Organists’ Association. After just her second lesson, Stephanie knew where her future lay. "I told my teacher right then — I want to be an organist. I thought he would laugh at me, as I was still so new to the organ, but instead he encouraged me to aim for a cathedral organ scholarship.”