Organisations in Chichester district set to benefit from £360,000 grants scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Community groups, local businesses and parish councils are set to benefit from an enhanced grants scheme, which has been launched by Chichester District Council and aims to support projects that drive economic growth, improve places and spaces, or build stronger communities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over £360,000 has been made available for the year ahead, which is almost twice the amount allocated through the scheme in previous years.

Last year, the council’s grants programme — which has been running for nearly ten years — awarded 36 grants to help deliver a range of initiatives that make a difference to people’s lives, bring communities together, and boost the local economy across the Chichester District. With almost double the funding available for the coming year, the enhanced grant scheme will mean that the council can support more groups, businesses and parish councils to deliver projects that will benefit communities, now and in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are two types of grants available. Small Grants are up to £2,000 and can be applied for at any time with decisions made within six weeks. Larger Grants are typically up to £25,000, with four opportunities to apply throughout the year.

Artistic impression for a previous grant-funded project

Interested groups need to consult with a Funding Adviser before applying by completing an enquiry form at: www.chichester.gov.uk/grants. The full details of the scheme, including grant eligibility, can also be found on this web page.

“We are really pleased to be able to offer this grant scheme once again, and we hope that by allocating significantly more funding this year, we will be able to support more projects that have a lasting impact on the local community,” says Councillor Tracie Bangert, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing at Chichester District Council.

“We know how grants such as this can make a big difference, whether they are used to deliver projects that support our communities or help to boost the local economy. In recent years, we’ve been delighted to be able to issue grants that have helped to deliver new inclusive play equipment; make environmental improvements to village halls; create rewilding projects; and provide new equipment for sports clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are a local business or community group that is interested in finding out more about our grant scheme, or if you would like to speak to one of our advisers, please visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/grants”