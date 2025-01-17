Organised walks and talks in and around Worthing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worthing Walking and Social Club has arranged the following activities for February.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have two talks during this month.

The first on Tuesday 4th is about Gardens of the South East of England, and the second on the 18th is from Waders, a local animal charity.

These talks are held at the Quaker Meeting House at the rear of 34 Mill Road, Worthing, with the doors opening at 2pm and the meetings starting at 2.30pm.

We have just one walk during the month, on Wednesday 12th and this is a walk from Worthing Pier to Shoreham along the coastal path and Widewater Lagoon.