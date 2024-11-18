Organised walks and talks in Worthing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing Walking and Social Club talks during December are as follows.

On Tuesday, December 3 there is a talk titled "A Policeman's Lot .." and on Tuesday 17th, there will be an afternoon of Carols and Songs for Christmas.

The meetings are held at the rar of 34 Mill Road, Worthing and the doors open at 2pm.

There are no organised walks in December, but a new series of walks and talks will start in January 2025.