Ormiston Six Villages Academy visits Chichester care home

By Kay Vevers
Contributor
Published 17th Jun 2025, 14:10 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 14:18 BST
Residents Enjoy Joseph

On day two of 'Care Home Open Week' the residents enjoyed an amazing performance of 'Joseph ' beautifully sung by the delightful students of 'Ormiston Six Village Academy' .

Most Popular

The lounge was full with the students wonderful voices which the residents throughly enjoyed listening to and soon were singing along.

Thankyou to all the Students and their teachers for visiting Nyton we hope to see you all again soon.

#DementiaAwareness

#ormistonsixvillagesacademy

Related topics:Residents
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice