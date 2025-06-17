Ormiston Six Villages Academy visits Chichester care home

Residents Enjoy Joseph

On day two of 'Care Home Open Week' the residents enjoyed an amazing performance of 'Joseph ' beautifully sung by the delightful students of 'Ormiston Six Village Academy' .

The lounge was full with the students wonderful voices which the residents throughly enjoyed listening to and soon were singing along.

Thankyou to all the Students and their teachers for visiting Nyton we hope to see you all again soon.

#DementiaAwareness

#ormistonsixvillagesacademy