Our Nature Reserves Photography Competition launched

Sussex Wildlife Trust is calling for photographers to showcase the stunning natural beauty of the Trust's nature reserves and the wildlife that lives there, in a new photography competition.

We're seeking twelve striking images that capture the wild essence of Sussex Wildlife Trust's nature reserves. From sweeping views high on the Downs and intimate woodland scenes to dramatic coastal landscapes, we want photographs that reveal our reserves through fresh eyes.

Entries can focus on breathtaking landscapes or individual species within their natural habitat. All photographs must be taken at our publicly accessible reserves.

Whether you're using professional equipment or a smartphone, this competition welcomes all skill levels. The judges seek images that tell compelling stories and capture the unique character of the Trust's nature reserves.

Cormorant at Rye Harbour Nature Reserve

Encouraging Young Talent

We're excited to recognise emerging photographers through our new Best Young Photographer award. This special judges' prize celebrates the fresh perspectives that young people bring to wildlife photography.

Prizes

First Prize: £100 cash

Fly Agaric

Runners-Up Prize: Sussex Wildlife Trust t-shirt

Best Young Photographer (under 25): £50 cash plus Sussex Wildlife Trust t-shirt

The winning twelve photographs will feature in our online calendar, whilst the overall winner will be showcased in Wild Sussex magazine, our weekly e-newsletter, website, and social media channels. Both the winner and Best Young Photographer will have the exciting opportunity to take over our Instagram account for a week.

Visit sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/photos to enter.

Closing date: 1 October 2025