Our new street trees are desperate for water: could you help keep them alive, ask Chichester's tree wardens

Recycled rainwater, bathwater and washing-up water or tap water . . . any young trees on your street are desperate for a drink, say Chichester Tree Wardens.

According to Southern Water, the long-term average rainfall for February is 79mm (this February 61mm fell); March 54mm (we had only 7mm); and April 56mm (26mm).

The Arboricultural Association and the Woodland Trust suggest that young street trees (under four years old) should receive up to 50 litres a week between May and the end of August if they are to survive and thrive.

Dying and dead trees hit taxpayers in the pocket – it costs West Sussex County Council about £1,000 to provide a new street tree because of the price of the tree, its planting and early years maintenance costs. Yet street trees grow into a vital resource: they clean our air, provide shade and cooling, offer a haven for birds and wildlife, and they lift the heart.

Re-used empty 5-litre household containers are another good way to transport water, if you only want to make one trip.

Even at three years old, a new street tree has a much smaller root system for its size than an established one. It won’t yet have developed sufficient roots to find the levels of water it needs to cope with drought. Producing new leaves and flowers will have used most of the energy the tree stores over the winter so it needs lots of water to replenish its stocks and to grow well.

Please water early in the morning or evening to avoid evaporation and to allow the water to penetrate the soil;

Water slowly and evenly under the canopy of the tree so no matter where the roots are they get some water; if there is a watering pipe, pour half the water into it to reach and encourage deeper roots;

Please be very aware of your surroundings and other road users – and take care for your own and others’ safety;

Each tree should ideally receive up to 50 litres of water a week depending on rainfall; this should be a thorough soak – light watering will encourage surface rooting and make the tree more vulnerable to drought.

You don’t need to do all the watering yourself. You are encouraged to share the role with neighbours or other people in your street who want to help our young trees survive – find out who’s willing/able to do what. With a combination of 10-litre watering cans, or re-used 5-litre bottles in a wheelbarrow, you can water a nearby tree very quickly.

Chichester Tree Wardens, a voluntary group, are part of a national scheme set up in 1990 by the charity The Tree Council. Our role is to promote, protect (if reasonable) and encourage planting of trees, with an emphasis on the right tree in the right place (and with the right care).

An equestrian watering bag and a wheelbarrow help, if you need to water 1 or more trees not on your doorstep.

We don’t give advice, and have no special powers, but can be a useful first point of call if someone needs help. Chichester Tree Wardens are part of the West Sussex Tree Warden Network, which was one of the earliest in England. We cover the Chichester City civic parish area.

To report a problem with a tree beside a public highway, please visit https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/maintaining-roads-verges-and-pavements/verge-maintenance/tree-and-hedge-maintenance/ . There is also the opportunity to request a new street tree be planted in a verge near you (current contribution £257).

For more information: www.treesinchi.org/ or contact us on 07788 140698.