Outdoor therapy space created at Worthing Hospital
The Budding Foundation worked with Old Barn Garden Centre at Dial Post to donate plants, trees, shrubs and sundries to create the new garden at the Lyndhurst Road site.
Formed by Clive Gravett in 2013, the charity works to improve the lives of young people, especially those who have suffered social deprivation, trauma or disability.
Emma Harding, a neuro physiotherapist from the hospital welcomed the new garden and said how important such spaces are because patients spend months in hospital following a stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury or amputation.
“They can spend weeks and weeks in the Intensive Therapy Unit, without leaving the hospital for sunlight or fresh air. There is so much evidence around the benefits of rehabilitating in an outside space,” she said.