Outdoor therapy space created at Worthing Hospital

Patients at Worthing Hospital will soon be enjoying a new outdoor therapy space thanks to a donation from a Sussex Charity and support from a family-run garden centre.

The Budding Foundation worked with Old Barn Garden Centre at Dial Post to donate plants, trees, shrubs and sundries to create the new garden at the Lyndhurst Road site.

Formed by Clive Gravett in 2013, the charity works to improve the lives of young people, especially those who have suffered social deprivation, trauma or disability.

Emma Harding, a neuro physiotherapist from the hospital welcomed the new garden and said how important such spaces are because patients spend months in hospital following a stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury or amputation.

Paul Smythe, manager at Old Barn Garden Centre, presented all the items for planting.