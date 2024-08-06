Outstanding entries at Mannings Heath & District Horticultural Society summer show

Mannings Heath & District Horticultural Society once again put on an impressive show.

This of course was the Summer Show held last Saturday and there were plenty of entries for flowers, pot plants and floral art classes. Summer vegetables were also much in evidence along with cookery, handicraft, photography and of course young person classes.

The front of the stage was filled with pots of Fuchsias... a challenge where members were given a plug at the Spring show to grow on and bring back to this Show. They did not disappoint and there was a wonderful display of colour.

The weather on the day was kind, not too hot and not too cold so the exhibits did not suffer. It also meant that plenty of people came along to support the show and enjoy refreshments and delicious homemade cakes.

All in all a very busy day but well worth it as everyone who came along whether, exhibitors, Judges, visitors and of course the committee and volunteers who without them the show would not happen.