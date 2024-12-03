Over 130 elderly people celebrate Christmas at Befriended tea party in Burgess Hill

Mid Sussex charity Befriended on Sunday 1 December held a Christmas afternoon tea party at Gateway Baptist Church in Burgess Hill. Over 130 people aged from 4 to 96 attended the party, and were treated to a Christmas afternoon tea, songs from the Befriended Community Choir and an address by the Bishop of Horsham Ruth Bushyager.

Befriended was set up in 2017 with the mission of ending loneliness and isolation among older people living in Mid Sussex. The charity also offers bereavement support to people of all ages.

One of the highlights of the tea party was a performance by 24 members of the Befriended Community Choir, which rehearses every Tuesday morning at Burgess Hill Methodist Church and Tuesday afternoons in Hurstpierpoint. The choir is made up of around 50 people of all ages, around a third are living with dementia, have vision problems, Parkinsons or other health issues.

“The choir is made up of a beautiful group of people who come and sing together every week,” said Gail Millar, CEO of Befriended. “Some of the people living with dementia are non verbal, but they are able to sing along to songs they remember from their youth. Many members of our choir have a tough life, but at choir everyone gives and receives love and kindness, hope and happiness.”

Karin Ford, Befriended CEO Gail Millar & Eva Middleton at the Befriended Christmas tea party

The choir, led by choirmaster Ira Thomas, performed Christmas songs and hymns, along with songs from musicals, such as “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” from Mary Poppins.

Eva Middleton, 96, was the oldest attendee at the tea party. Eva, who has lived in Burgess Hill for 64 years, is part of the Befriended Community Choir and joined their performance at the tea party, leading the actions for the hymn “He's Got the Whole World In His Hands”. She said Befriended has been a lifeline for her as she lives on her own and was isolated, but is now part of the Befriended community.

“Before Befriended I had no reason to go out,” said Eva. “Now I go out nearly every day of the week to their activities. Befriended brings me so much joy and I’m buzzing after today’s tea party,”

Another choir member Roger Paget, 77, from Burgess Hill said he enjoys coming to Befriended activities and is grateful for the afternoon tea prepared by Befriended volunteers.

Befriended Community Choir member Roger Paget at the Befriended Christmas tea party

“I’d like to say thank you to the volunteers who prepare the tea, which is always good,” said Roger. “Befriended is all about friendship. I like meeting people, instead of sitting alone at home.”

Another highlight of the tea party, was an address by Bishop of Horsham Ruth Bushyager, who is the patron of Befriended. Ruth gave an entertaining speech, including a poem she had written about her Christmas jumper.

“It was such a joy to attend the Befriended tea party,” said Ruth. “Befriended brings so much joy and friendship to the community and I’m proud to be patron of the charity.”

The Befriended Christmas tea party cost approximately £600 to put on, about £5 per attendee. The charity is also running a Befriended Christmas Day Lunch on 25 December. Befriended activities are free to attend, but the charity asks for a donation to help cover the cost of food, gifts and venue hire. The charity only has two employees and relies on an army of volunteers to carry out its activities.

To enable Befriended to reach out to more old people, the charity are appealing for donations. To donate, visit their website (https://befriended.org/giving/).