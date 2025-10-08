Over 130 elderly people celebrate launch of new Befriended tea party in Burgess Hill

Befriended was set up in 2017 with the mission of ending loneliness and isolation among older people living in Mid Sussex. The charity offers a range of activities throughout the week creating community and connection including bereavement support to people of all ages.

Befriended has been running tea parties at Gateway Baptist Church in Burgess Hill and at Court Bushes Community Hub in Hurstpierpoint for the last few years and have expanded to offer a new monthly tea party at St Andrew’s Church in Burgess Hill, reaching people in that area of the town.

“We are so excited to launch our new tea party in partnership with St Andrew’s Church,” said Gail Millar, CEO of Befriended. “Many of our volunteers attend St Andrew’s Church and generously gave up their time to set up, pack down and prepare food for the tea party. St Andrew’s Church has more capacity than our other venues, which is great as demand for our tea parties is ever growing!”

Graham Miller, 63, from Burgess Hill attended the St Andrew’s tea party and said he enjoyed the food, entertainment and chatting to people.

“This was my first ever Befriended tea party and I was so impressed,” said Graham. “It was like dining at a five star hotel with the tables laid out really well and the food spot on! Gail hosted the event brilliantly – it was like being at Butlins! I will definitely be coming to the next tea party!”

Also at the tea party was 78-year-old Pat Steers, from Burgess Hill, who regularly attends Befriended tea parties.

“The tea party was amazing,” said Pat. “Sunday afternoon is one of the worst times for loneliness. Many people come to the tea party on their own, but they all end up chatting to someone. The tea parties are brilliant for getting people out of their house and mixing with new people.”

The Befriended tea party at St Andrew’s has been given a grant of £5000 from Mid Sussex District Council which enables them to purchase all the equipment, crockery and food for the first year. It costs approximately £600 each month to provide a Befriended tea party.

Befriended activities are free to attend, making them accessible to all, but the charity asks for donations to help cover the costs of food, gifts, venue hire, volunteers and staffing. The charity only has one full time and two part-time employees and relies on an army of volunteers to carry out its activities.

To enable Befriended to reach out to more old people, the charity are appealing for regular monthly donations. To donate, visit their website (https://befriended.org/giving/).

1 . Contributed Will Kemp, vicar at St Andrews, helping at the Befriended tea party Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Befriended CEO Gail Millar and St Andrews Vicar Will Kemp presenting at the Befriended tea party Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Befriended volunteer and trustee Julia Crook helping at the tea party at St Andrews Church Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Stuart Barbour performing at the Befriended tea party at St Andrews Church Photo: Submitted