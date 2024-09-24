Over 230 children joined Active Hastings for their summer holiday activities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year’s Active Hastings Summer Holiday programme has been a huge success, with 45 free sessions running throughout the summer holidays. The summer holiday programme attracted over 230 participants, who took part in a range of activities including: the Active Hastings Street Bite sessions (Holiday Activity and Food Programme), athletics, inclusive sports, street dance, yoga, rounders, cricket, muay thai, under 5 sessions, table tennis, girls’ football, rugby, volleyball and family fun days in the park.

The Active Hastings Street Bite sessions are funded by East Sussex County Council as part of the national Holiday Activity and Food programme (HAF). During these sessions, children enjoyed sports and crafts, and a free meal was supplied to young people in receipt of benefit-related free school meals. This year, 45% of the children who attended the summer holiday Street Bite sessions, lived within areas that fall within the 1% most deprived neighbourhoods nationally.

Grace Cudmore, Active Hastings Community Support and Physical Activity Worker said: “Wow, what a great summer we’ve had, we’ve enjoyed hours of football, tennis, games and crafts. During the summer holidays 250 nutritious free meals were provided to children.

“Thank you to everyone who made the summer holidays so much fun and huge thanks to all our volunteers who helped at the sessions. We would also like to thank the National Literacy Trust who donated over 150 new books for the children to take home.

Active Hastings logo

“We have just launched our October programme, check out our Active Hastings website for details (www.hastings.gov.uk/sport_play/getactive/holiday-activities).”

Councillor Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for housing and wellbeing at Hastings Borough Council, said: “It was great to see so many children enjoying the Active Hastings Summer Holiday Programme this year. These sessions are a great way for children to enjoy free fun activities, make new friends and learn and develop new skills.”

Active Hastings is hosted by Hastings Borough Council, in partnership with East Sussex County Council, and brings together a wide range of local and national partners to ensure everyone in Hastings can get active. They offer a range of activities for children and adults, both in the holidays and during term time, for more information visit: https://www.hastings.gov.uk/sport_play/getactive/activehastings_listings/?targroup=targetyoung

Active Hastings works closely with local providers of physical activity to give you easy, fun ways to get your everyday dose of physical activity. It only takes 30 minutes a day for adults and 60 a day for children to get fitter, healthier and happier. You can even break it down into 10 minute slots!

Active Hastings coordinates the local Community Physical Activity Network, which brings together schools, sport clubs, National Governing Bodies of Sport, health organisations, the voluntary sector and the private sector to work together, unblock barriers to participation and improve the local sport and physical activity delivery system.

Find out more at www.activehastings.org.uk or follow them on Facebook ‘Active Hastings’.