Over 500 runners signed up to take part in Chichester Festival of Running

Over 500 runners have already signed up to take part in this Chichester Half Marathon and Festival of Running, set to take place on Sunday 5 October 2025.

Now entering its 13th year, the event, run by leading leisure operator Everyone Active, attracts beginners and experienced runners alike with 13 mile, 10 mile and 6 mile options.

With just under a month to go, last minute runners are being encouraged to register. Entries start at just £28 and runners can secure their race bibs here.

Everyone Active manages Westgate Leisure Centre, Bourne Leisure Centre and The Grange Community and Leisure Centre, on behalf of Chichester District Council.

There are ample opportunities for the local community to get involved in the well-loved event. Volunteers can help with registration on the day, stand at different marshal points along the route, man water stations and help with medal distribution or man the car park.

For those interested in volunteering please contact: [email protected]

The iconic South Coast race is a challenging and beautiful ‘multi-terrain’ half marathon with a good mix of road, paths, cycle tracks and cross country, taking in the major city centre sights and landmarks as well as spectacular rural scenery in the surrounding Lavant and Goodwood countryside.

The race will appeal to people of all abilities from the beginner to the more experienced runner. Many runners know the course well, having have returned to run it year after year

The course is 13 miles, but for athletes who prefer a shorter distance, 10 mile and 6 mile options are also available, in addition to the popular Chichester Half Marathon Relay, which allows three team members to split the half marathon course between them.

Stuart Mills, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “With less than a month to go, we’re encouraging anyone from the local community who wants to get involved in this much-loved community event, to register their interest - whether that be for the race itself or to volunteer on the day.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming as many local runners as possible to the start line this year, where they can take in the district’s unique sights and soak up the incredible atmosphere.