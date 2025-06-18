Over 750 join Moonlight Walk for St Wilfrid’s Hospice Chichester

The evening began at 8pm at Chichester College, with walkers splitting at Lavant to take on either the 5- or 10-mile walk. The return journey took them past the Guildhall and Bishop’s Palace Gardens, which were spectacularly lit up for the occasion thanks to the creative vision and support from Simon at Purple Lighting. The Guildhall was lit by candlelight, and walkers had the opportunity to write a message to a loved one to hang on the Memory Arch, while taking time to reflect.

Local food vendors Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza and Hunger Busters served hot meals before the walk, while Encore Vocal Choir and Sussex Steel Band provided live entertainment. Walkers came together for a warm-up to music with Natalie from Fitjoy and face painting proved popular with participants of all ages. Even a pair of owls joined Hospice mascot Wilf for the night!

Before setting off, St Wilfrid’s CEO, Lois Howell, thanked everyone for coming together and supporting the Hospice. She explained that the Hospice is facing costs of over £10 million in 2025 and relies heavily on donations to continue providing free, expert, medical and emotional care to individuals living with a life-limiting illness, as well as their family and friends.

The Hospice is well on its way to reaching its £100,000 fundraising target thanks to all of the amazing supporters who walked and/or donated - and a local anonymous donor who once again pledged to match the first £50,000 of fundraising.

Walkers have until July 31st to submit their donations to the Hospice, and a final fundraising total will be announced later in the summer. If you would still like to make a donation towards this event, you can do so by visiting the St Wilfrid’s Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/campaign/moonlightwalk25

A huge thank you to all of the walkers, volunteers, marshals and supporters – and, of course, to the brilliant event sponsor, Henry Adams. The Moonlight Walk would not be able to run without the vital support of everyone who generously donates their time and efforts.

The Moonlight Walk 2026 super early bird tickets are now on sale! Visit www.stwh.co.uk/events/moonlight-walk-2026 to secure your place at a reduced price.

