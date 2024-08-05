Over £1,000 raised at Summer Fair in aid of Tyler's Trust

Over £1,000 was raised in aid of Tyler's Trust at their Summer Fair at The Murrell, Barnham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge thank you to everyone who came to our Summer Fair @ The Murrell on Sunday, July 21. We raised over £1,000 which is amazing and will help us to continue to provide support to our local families and hospitals.

A special thanks to Sarah and all the staff @ The Murrell. Over £100 was raised just to see Sarah in the stocks!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our sincere thanks to everyone who came to support the Trust, all those who donated raffle prizes and the fantastic band Legend Has It.

Tyler's Trust logo.

We look forward to seeing you all again next year!

Tyler's Trust is a small local charity based in Barnham which supports children with life-threatening illnesses, their siblings and families.

We also support the local hospital parents rooms. If you would like to find out more about the Trust, would like to volunteer or donate a raffle prize, please email [email protected].