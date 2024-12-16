Over £400k of charity and community grants up for grabs in Hastings

Hastings

Local people will help allocate the next round of grants from Southern Water’s £1million Goodwill Fund for Hastings and St Leonards when applications open today (Friday, 13 December).

More than £500k has already been distributed to businesses, local events and festivals in Hastings and St Leonards through the fund, following the weather-related flooding and loss of water supply incidents.

The community panel has worked together alongside local youth groups to guide independent grant-giving charity Sussex Community Foundation on where they would like this tranche of funding distributed. The grants are open to charities, community groups, community interest companies and community interest organisations.

In addition to the Goodwill Fund, Southern Water last month announced a multi-million pound investment plan for Hastings to reduce flood risk, keep taps flowing and cut storm overflows. The proposals include the installation of 25km of new water mains, upgrades to Rock A Nore and Galley Hill pumping stations and the refurbishment of 500m of sewers in the area.

Alex Willumsen, Southern Water’s Community Partnerships and Programme Manager, said: “We’ve already distributed more than half a million pounds to businesses and events in Hastings and St Leonards, and are pleased to open the next round of grants to local charities and community groups.

“We have worked closely with representatives of the local community panel and local youth groups, who have played a role in guiding the fund to respond to the needs for the Hastings and St Leonard community. The grant programme is supported by Sussex Community Foundation, which will further ensure the money makes a real difference to people in the area.”

Kevin Richmond, CEO of Sussex Community Foundation, said: “We are pleased to work with Southern Water on their Goodwill Fund, which will enable us to help charities and community groups right across Hastings and we encourage charities to come forward and apply for a grant.”

The window for applications will be open for six weeks from today until Friday 24th January 2025 with further grant application windows opening next spring and summer.

Applications should be made via the Sussex Community Foundation website.

