Oxfam plea to donate unwanted clothes as Brighton gets set for Second Hand September

Oxfam’s seven shops across Brighton and Hove are gearing up for a busy month as they celebrate the charity’s Second Hand September campaign, now in its seventh year.

The initiative is calling on people in the area to shop preloved throughout the month and to donate any clothes they no longer need or wear.

Naomi Carlisle (pictured), a volunteer in Oxfam’s London Road branch, is helping the shop prepare for one of the busiest months of the year. She says: “September is a busy time for us in the shop, but it also a fun time. We get lots of people coming in who might not have considered buying pre-loved clothes before, but who have heard about Second Hand September and decided to have a look. They are always surprised by the quality and variety that we have in our branch.

Naomi, Oxfam volunteer at London Road, Brighton

This year, we are hoping that even more people in the area come in to have a browse and hopefully they’ll bring some of their own clothes to donate at the same time.“

London Road Shop Manager Rani Saimbi, adds: At London Road Oxfam we strive to fill the shop with quality clothing, accessories, books, collectibles and homewares that don’t cost the earth. We contribute towards protecting the planet and our Zero Waste Rail is a popular choice with local shoppers happy to take home a worthy garment that needs a repair. Shoppers in Brighton help us to raise vital funds for vital causes and we hope this Second Hand September we see even more people coming into our shops.

Rachel Cosgrove-Pearce, Oxfam’s Head of Retail Operations, adds: “We rely on good quality donations throughout the year, but during September we especially need a wide selection of clothes to keep the rails in Brighton full. Second Hand September is an opportunity for people in the area to think about how they shop and the impact this is having on the planet. Shopping and donating preloved clothes are such easy ways to be kind to the planet and everyone on it. I hope people in Brighton check out their local Oxfam shop, especially if they’ve never been in before, and use September as a great excuse to have a wardrobe clear-out for charity. “

Find out more at https://www.oxfam.org.uk/get-involved/second-hand-september/