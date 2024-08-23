Oxford International College Brighton’s first ever GCSE students celebrate their results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The first ever cohort of Oxford International College (OIC) Brighton GCSE students are celebrating receiving their results today (22 August). The students, who joined the College when it opened in August 2023, have completed an accelerated one year programme of study.

The first ever cohort of Oxford International College (OIC) Brighton GCSE students are celebrating receiving their results today (22 August). The students, who joined the College when it opened in August 2023, have completed an accelerated one year programme of study.

Nearly 70 per cent of OIC Brighton GCSE students achieved grades 7 to 9 in English Language, 64 per cent of students achieved a grade 7, 8 or 9 in Computer Science and 63 per cent of students achieved a grade 7, 8 or 9 in Biology. Students at the College also scored highly in other science subjects, with 30 per cent of students achieving a grade 9 in Chemistry and Physics respectively. More than half of its IGCSE students achieved a grade A or A* in their examinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before joining OIC Brighton last year, Anna V. had never studied Physics or Chemistry in English. This year, she achieved two As in her IGCSEs as well as five GCSEs at grade 8 or higher. Anna will return to the College to study Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Politics and Physics at A Level. Marie K., who achieved a grade 8 and five grade 9s in her GCSEs and an A* in her IGCSE examination, said: “It’s a great honour to be a student at OIC Brighton. I’m delighted to achieve these results, and I am grateful to all the teachers and the entire team, who supported me this year. It would have been impossible without their help, attention, and encouragement.”

OIC Brighton students, Marie and Icy, celebrate their GCSE results

The College, which is part of the Nord Anglia Education group, builds on the successful model of its sister school – Oxford International College – and offers pre-GCSE, GCSE and A Level courses for both British and international students. In addition to this year’s GCSE results, the College is also celebrating the success of its first cohort of A Level students, who recently completed their AS examinations.

Tess St Clair-Ford, Principal, OIC Brighton said: “We are incredibly proud of our first ever GCSE cohort, who have completed up to nine GCSE qualifications in just one academic year and achieved some fantastic results. Their outcomes are testament to their hard work and ambition, as well as the expertise and guidance of our brilliant founding academic team here at OIC Brighton.”

Students and parents who want to learn more about the College are invited to register for its upcoming Open House event on 21 September: https://www.oicbrighton.com/admissions/open-house