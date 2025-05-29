Oxmarket Contemporary Gallery Appoints Kate FitzGerald as Trustee & Director

Kate brings decades of experience to the charity from the legal and public sectors where she will support with governance and compliance.

Oxmarket Contemporary, a registered charity that brings artists and the public together in the heart of Chichester, has appointed Kate FitzGerald as a Trustee and Director at its Annual General Meeting. Kate’s extensive experience in the legal and public sectors will be invaluable to the charity as it adheres to its governance and compliance obligations.

Oxmarket Contemporary showcases new and emerging artists and helps them on their creative and commercial journeys, together with established local artists who have supported the gallery over the years. It preserves a historic building in the heart of Chichester and serves as a hub for locals and visitors to experience a diverse lineup of rotating artists. The charity also offers volunteering opportunities for people that want experience in the creative sectors or enjoy being involved with the arts.

“Kate has an impressive track record of success, not only from her work in the field of law, but also in the many committees and public bodies that she has worked on over the years, including the NHS. We’re delighted to have Kate on board to share her deep expertise and make a wonderful addition to our team” said Louise Myles, Chair of Trustees, Oxmarket Contemporary.

Oxmarket Contemporary Gallery

Established in 1976 Oxmarket contemporary is based in the medieval deconsecrated church, formerly St Andrew’s in the Oxmarket. The space has existed since the 13th century and was used as a church continuously until the mid-20th century, when wartime damage forced it to close. Following restoration works the building opened as a centre for art. The gallery is a hub for artists, craftspeople and designers of all kinds and a destination for lovers of art, craft and design.

“I am delighted to join the Oxmarket Contemporary’s team of Trustees and Directors. It is a vibrant space in the heart of the community that will be celebrating its 50th anniversary next year and I look forward to working with the team to ensure that the Oxmarket Contemporary continues to benefit both artists and local community for many years to come”, said Kate FitzGerald.

Kate is a legal and business development consultant, and recently stood down from her position as a Non-Executive Director Southern Health NHS Foundation at the expiry of her term, a position that she held for 6 years.

Kate started her career as a barrister and worked as a commercial lawyer in the City for over 30 years specialising in complex transactions and bank related matters for a globally significant financial institution. Kate has chaired various committees and has a special interest in creating and sharing opportunities as well as identifying and supporting development of aptitudes and talent.

About Oxmarket Contemporary

Oxmarket Contemporary is a community art gallery and centre of arts serving Chichester and surrounding areas.

It provides a showcase for local and emerging artists, designers and makers through 40+ exhibitions a year across our two galleries and in our shop, all on the one site. Acting as a hub for artists to meet and collaborate, it supports a thriving creative community in Chichester and provides the opportunity for many artists, designers and makers to feature in their first exhibition.

It also provides free access to art to over 30,000 visitors a year, enabling residents and visitors to Chichester to view and appreciate a wide variety of work including painting, print, sculpture, textiles, jewellery and ceramics from many artists each year. The charity’s aim is to break down barriers to access and enjoyment of art, encouraging visitors from a wide range of groups and ages.

Established as a charity in 1976, the gallery has a deep connection to the local culture and history. The building, a medieval deconsecrated church, has been in use since the 13th century and after considerable bomb damage in World War 11, was restored in 1976 to become the first gallery and centre of arts in Chichester. The charity has a vibrant volunteer community involved in many aspects of its operations, providing opportunities for social connections, skills development and community engagement.

The charity plays a vital role in Chichester, serving as a cultural hub that enriches the local arts ecosystem and contributes to the overall well-being of the community.