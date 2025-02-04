Oxmarket Contemporary Gallery appoints Lucia Barbato as trustee and director

Lucia brings decades of experience in marketing and PR to the charity where she will support community engagement and help to grow its work with new and emerging artists.

Chichester, UK, 4th February 2025 – Oxmarket Contemporary, a registered charity that brings artists and the public together in the heart of Chichester, will appoint Lucia Barbato as a Trustee and Director at its next Annual General Meeting in May. Lucia’s extensive experience in marketing and communications will be used to refresh the charity’s communications and support its long-term growth.

Oxmarket Contemporary showcases new and emerging artists and helps them on their creative and commercial journeys, together with established local artists who have supported the gallery over the years. It preserves a historic building in the heart of Chichester and serves as a hub for locals and visitors to experience a diverse lineup of rotating artists. The charity also offers volunteering opportunities for people that want experience in the creative sectors or enjoy being involved with the arts.

“Lucia has a proven history helping brands increase awareness, build trust and cultivate support. Her wealth of experience will be invaluable to the whole team as we approach our 50th anniversary next year. We are committed to serving both Chichester and the wider community by showcasing and facilitating exciting independent living artists. We believe that with Lucia’s help our mission and purpose will be heard not only in Chichester but beyond. We want everyone to know that they can visit the gallery and have access to a varied programme of exhibitions free of charge” said Louise Myles, Chair of Trustees, Oxmarket Contemporary.

Lucia Barbato

Established in 1976 Oxmarket contemporary is based in the medieval deconsecrated church, formerly St Andrew’s in the Oxmarket. The space has existed since the 13th century and was used as a church continuously until the mid-20th century, when wartime damage forced it to close. Following restoration works the building opened as a centre for art. The gallery is a hub for artists, craftspeople and designers of all kinds and a destination for lovers of art, craft and design.

“I’m excited to be joining such a brilliant charity with a rich heritage and powerful vision. I am a firm believer that access to the arts and culture benefits everyone. I hope that my work with Oxmarket Contemporary will bring this amazing charity to more people. I want to dispel the myth that access to art is only for the select few. I want more teachers to use the gallery as a valuable extension to classroom learning and wellbeing. And I want to support the charity in its mission to champion and showcase a range of artists, both established and emerging. Art is most certainly for all”, said Lucia Barbato.

Lucia is CEO and Co-Founder at Ilex Content Strategies, a global B2B marketing and communications agency established in 2012 and headquartered in Chichester. Ilex serves global technology and telecoms businesses with creative content, borderless PR, and sales enablement services. It serves clients in cities like Cannes, Dubai, London, Madrid, Muscat, New York, Sydney, Singapore, Riyadh and many more.

Lucia has excelled at delivering campaigns for both consumer audiences on behalf of Unilever and Kraft brands and industry bodies, as well as technology and telecoms audiences for B2B clients. Lucia’s digital and social media expertise led her to win two Digital Impact Awards for her work with BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT in the UK.

While Lucia started her career in London she has grown her business from its base in Chichester, West Sussex over the last decade. Lucia and her business are committed to supporting the local community, both through dedicated apprenticeship programmes and community action days. Ilex’s commitment to the arts, especially locally, has been reinforced by its corporate membership of Chichester Festival Theatre. Lucia is a Business Ambassador for Sage House, Dementia Support and contributes a monthly business column to the Chichester Observer.

About Oxmarket Contemporary

Oxmarket Contemporary is a community art gallery and centre of arts serving Chichester and surrounding areas.

It provides a showcase for local and emerging artists, designers and makers through 40+ exhibitions a year across our two galleries and in our shop, all on the one site. Acting as a hub for artists to meet and collaborate, it supports a thriving creative community in Chichester and provides the opportunity for many artists, designers and makers to feature in their first exhibition.

It also provide free access to art to over 30,000 visitors a year, enabling residents and visitors to Chichester to view and appreciate a wide variety of work including painting, print, sculpture, textiles, jewellery and ceramics from many artists each year. The charity’s aim is to break down barriers to access and enjoyment of art, encouraging visitors from a wide range of groups and ages.

Established as a charity in 1976, the gallery has a deep connection to the local culture and history. The building, a medieval deconsecrated church, has been in use since the 13th century and after considerable bomb damage in World War 11, was restored in 1976 to become the first gallery and centre of arts in Chichester. The charity has a vibrant volunteer community involved in many aspects of its operations, providing opportunities for social connections, skills development and community engagement.

The charity plays a vital role in Chichester, serving as a cultural hub that enriches the local arts ecosystem and contributes to the overall well-being of the community.