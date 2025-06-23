Oxmarket Contemporary secures funding to launch school programme

Oxmarket Contemporary, a registered charity that brings artists and the public together in the heart of Chichester, is pleased to announce the award of a grant from Chichester City Council to further its new school’s programme. The grant will enable the gallery to provide free school visits to all primary schools in the city of Chichester. Further fundraising is being undertaken to enable the charity to extend the reach of this programme to more schools in the Chichester district and beyond.

The schools programme, which was launched earlier this year, has already hosted classes from St Joseph’s and Kingsham primary schools. At the visits, children and teachers have a chance to visit the two exhibitions, are given time and resources for sketching from the artworks, and provided an opportunity to learn more about the charity and the 13th century church that it is housed in.

At a time when arts’ education is being cut in schools, charities have the opportunity to step in and provide enriching experiences that benefit both teachers and pupils. These sessions are not only being tailored for extensions of classroom art activities., Numerous studies have found that art appreciation can provide a sense of wellbeing.

This grant has enabled Oxmarket Contemporary to officially launch the programme and it is looking forward to welcoming more pupils in the autumn term.

Any schools looking to get involved can email [email protected] to find out more.