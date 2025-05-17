'Oyez, oyez, oyez' - Town crier joins special day at Hailsham care home
Bruce attended the busy VE Day commemorations at Abbots Wood Manor Care Home on London Road, bringing his ancient title to the home and calling out the traditional Oyez, Oyez, Oyez chime.
Everyone was thrilled to see Bruce who came decked out in his impressive red and gold coat, breeches, boots and tricorne hat and carrying his large handbell.
Bruce said: “It’s an honour to be here and especially to be with people who remember that day in 1945 and how this historic moment was celebrated.”
101-year-old resident Robert Walker was thrilled to commemorate the day with Bruce. He remembers serving as a Royal Marine and, at the time, was in Holland for VE Day, where they celebrated with a dance.
He said: “It was a lovely day, and I enjoyed it.”
Guests on the day also enjoyed music from Rosie at Rosie’s Retro Rhythms, who performed a selection of songs from the 1940s.
Abbots Wood Manor Customer Relations Manager Richard Hollands said: “We had an amazing day, it brought our community together, just as the day brought people together in 1945.
“Thank you to everyone who came along to mark this important day.”