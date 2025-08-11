Oyster Care Homes receive keys to Ponbay Lodge in Hastings

Oyster Care Homes have received the keys to their ninth environmentally friendly care home in the South of England, Ponbay Lodge in Hastings

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Named after the historic Ponbay Bridge, Ponbay Lodge will offer high-quality, all-inclusive residential and dementia care for up to 66 people.

Designed to deliver comfort, connection, and independence, the home features modern amenities and a warm, inclusive environment where every individual is treated with dignity and respect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager, Vickie Willard, received the keys to Ponbay Lodge from LNT Care Developments on Wednesday, August 6.

LNT Care Developments hands over the keys to Ponbay Lodge

Vicky said: "We’re thrilled to take ownership of Ponbay Lodge, and we can’t wait to welcome our first residents into their new home. Our team is passionate about creating a home where people feel valued, and a place where the wider community feel welcome.’"

Em Dean, the Managing Director at Oyster Care Homes, added: "Ponbay Lodge reflects our commitment to combining exceptional care with sustainable building practices. We’re proud to be expanding our presence in the South of England, and to be creating a place where residents, families, and staff can thrive together."

Ponbay Lodge will be hosting a Grand Opening for the local community on Thursday, September 4 at 2pm. All are invited to enjoy live entertainment, delicious refreshments, and tours of the brand-new, state-of-the-art home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To speak to Vickie about living or working at Ponbay Lodge, or to register your interest, call 01424 533454, email [email protected] or visit the home’s website.

Ponbay Lodge, operated by Oyster Care Homes, will offer 24-hour residential, dementia and respite care for up to 66 people. With ensuite bedrooms, beautiful social spaces, and landscaped gardens, Ponbay Lodge will have an all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to its residents and families.