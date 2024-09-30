Packed Lancing church greets BBC's Pam Rhodes, band and choir

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Michael and All Angels Church, Lancing was packed out for a special centenary celebration featuring the Worthing Salvation Army Band, the Boundstone Chorus and their guest compère BBC Songs of Praise presenter Pam Rhodes.

'Centenary Praise' was a celebration in music and praise marking the centenary of the church in South Street, Lancing.

Father Felix Smith, Vicar of St Michael's said "Centenary Praise was a fantastic evening celebrating the church's centenary. It was great to see the church full of people lifting their voices with the Worthing Salvation Army Band and Boundstone Chorus to sing many favourite hymns. Pam Rhodes was an excellent compère who regaled the audience with funny and poignant stories from her time on 'Songs of Praise' as well as telling us about the stories behind some of the hymns".

Music included the band and choir performing Handel's "Hallelujah Chorus" under the direction of Aedan Kerney MBE and hymns ‘O Praise ye the Lord’, ‘To God be the Glory’ and ‘In Christ Alone’.

Lifting their voices in praise - audience, Worthing Salvation Army Band and the Boundstone Chorus

Also joining the celebrations were three talented young pianists from Roedean School Julia Wu, Bernice Huang and Candis Lo.

Father Felix continued “As we celebrate St Michael’s centenary, we give thanks to God for all the blessings of the past 100 years, for the ministry of clergy and congregation working together to raise funds for the church to stand as a beacon of Christ’s light in the world, and we pray for the guidance of the Holy Spirit for the work that still lies ahead of us in the years to come”.

The church celebrations continue in December with a visit from The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner to mark the centenary of the consecration of the church.