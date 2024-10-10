PACT's Autumn Lecture on Friday 18th October
Petworth Area Churches Together ( PACT) is holding on Friday 18th October at 7.30 their Autumn Lecture at St. Mary's Parish Church, Petworth with a talk on supporting children's physical and mental wellbeing.
The speaker is Stewart Lake of Compassion UK whose programmes support children's physical and mental wellbeing.
They cultivate character and give childsren young people the skills, access to education and motivation they need to be self-sufficient.
Do join us.
Free entry, with wine and canapes at the end.
Further details from [email protected]
