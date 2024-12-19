Paddington treat in Petworth

Petworth Primary School children had a very special treat on Thursday when the entire school saw Paddington in Peru at the cinema in the Leconfield Hall.

The Leconfield Hall, in Petworth, has been running very successful film shows since opening with the new Bond film in October 2021 on the same night as the film opened in Leicester Square.

There is a superb sound system and a big screen in the very comfortable auditorium in the Town square.

One of the aims of the Hall trustees is to involve all the local community in this fine public building and an element of this is films for children, which are shown for a minimal charge.

Petworth Primary School children enjoy Paddington in the Leconfield Hall cinema

Volunteers assist with each event, manning the doors and selling snacks and drinks at the bar. One of the volunteers is a local school teacher, Clare Wiggs.

Clare approached the Hall about a Christmas treat for the school. We were delighted to let them use the Hall free of charge for this special event.

Funds were tight, but generous local sponsors were found to pay for a suitable film, and on Thursday morning the four to eight year olds from Petworth Primary School packed the Hall, excitedly spilling popcorn on the floor and chattering through the trailers until the room went dark and Paddington in Peru began.

Clare said: “Such a wonderful morning - thanks to absolutely everyone who helped organise it! We had the best time and the children were just thrilled to experience the cinema - lots for the first time!”

On Thursday afternoon it was the turn of the older pupils (up to age ten) to pack the Hall for the second showing. The big screen and the quite awesome sound had a profound impact.

Afterwards Clare said: “The children had a really lovely day and thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience.”

Forthcoming shows in the Leconfield Hall (leconfieldhall.org.uk) include Wicked, Gladiator II, Small Things Like These, and Royal Opera and Ballet showings of Swan Lake, The Nutcracker and The Tales of Hoffman.

More films will be listed on the website in the new year.