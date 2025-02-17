Paddling for the Planet! 45 mile kayak challenge to restore local oceans

A passionate group of ocean lovers are taking to the water in an epic 45m kayaking challenge across East Sussex from Camber Sands to Saltdean, to raise awareness and funds for vital marine conservation efforts. The sponsored paddle aims to support the research and potential restoration of local kelp forests, a crucial habitat for marine biodiversity and a natural ally in the fight against climate change.

The challenge, set to take place on 20th June 2025, will see participants navigating a demanding stretch of coastline, braving the elements to highlight the importance of rewilding our oceans. Their mission? To raise much-needed funds for the Hastings Kelp Project, a pioneering initiative dedicated to restoring biodiversity and lost habitats along the Sussex coast.

Kelp forests, mussel beds, oysters and many fish species were once abundant in these waters, providing a rich ecosystem for fish, crustaceans, and other marine life. However, due to overfishing, pollution, and climate change, vast areas of this essential underwater habitat have been lost. The research, restoration and potential rewilding of kelp is a key step in reversing this damage, helping to restore marine biodiversity, improve water quality, and capture carbon to mitigate climate change.

Organiser Chris Williams said: “Our oceans are so often ignored and forgotten when it comes to conservation and environmentalism yet so vital. Our oceans are in crisis, and kelp rewilding is one way to bring back lost biodiversity and protect our coasts. This challenge is about raising awareness of how critical our marine ecosystems are and getting people involved in their recovery.”

The Hastings Kelp Project has already made significant strides in advocacy and research, working alongside scientists, conservationists, and local communities. Funds raised from the kayak challenge will go towards habitat restoration, educational outreach, and ongoing conservation efforts. “We want to actively undo the damage we have done and work with schools and the local community to teach everyone we can do so much for the planet on our own doorstep.”

"We invite the local community to support our mission—whether by donating, cheering us on from the shoreline, or even joining the cause. Every paddle stroke brings us closer to a healthier ocean, and together, we can make a real difference. If your organization is interested in becoming a corporate sponsor, we’d love to discuss how you can be part of this journey. Get in touch to explore sponsorship opportunities!"

To learn more, visit - https://hastingskelpproject.co.uk/

To support us, visit - gofundme.com/f/hastings-kelp-project