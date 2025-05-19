Panattoni announces practical completion of Sittingbourne phase 1 as phase 2 construction for DPD commences

Panattoni, the world’s largest privately owned industrial developer, has announced the practical completion of phase 1 of Panattoni Park Sittingbourne, consisting of two speculative units, and the granting of planning permission for phase 2 for DPD, allowing construction to commence in April. Local MP Kevin McKeena opened the new facility last week with key representatives from Panattoni as this is a milestone investment in Swale.

Panattoni Park Sittingbourne is located just off J5 of the M2, strategically positioned in a prime location midway between London and Dover through the M20 and M25, as well as other vital markets including Europe via London Thamesport, and the Port of Tilbury. This ensures easy access to major trunk routes, railways, and ports for tenants.

Phase 1 contains a 439,228 sq ft and a 205,320 sq ft unit [AM1] , both of which benefit from enhanced ESG features, including the ability to harvest rainwater and water leak detection; 15% roof lights; EV charging; high standards of insulation and water saving to reduce energy consumption; and a roof-mounted solar PV system included within the base build, providing cost savings of £0.50 per sq ft. The units have been certified BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and EPC ‘A’, with net zero development, and are now ready to let.

Phase 2, which has been pre-let to delivery firm DPD, will encompass a 58,000 sq ft facility, and is expected to create hundreds of jobs in the region [AM2] , drawing on the success of Panattoni Park Aylesford, which achieved full-site completion with planning approval for its final plot, introduced the UK’s first electric HGV charging station and has generated nearly 4,000 jobs and £180 million in annual economic value, further strengthening the South-East’s logistics landscape.

MP Kevin McKenna tours Building S440 at Panattoni Park Sittingbourne

Alex Mitchell, Development Manager: South East & London at Panattoni said: “Phase 1 of Panattoni Park Sittingbourne will deliver two high-quality, ESG-pioneering speculative sheds to the market, and represents a significant step in our commitment to sustainability and strategic growth in the Southeast. We are pleased to have completed phase 1 of the development and have the units ready for tenant fit-out.

“With excellent transport links, a strong local workforce, and competitive wages, these units are ideally placed to support the operational needs of modern occupiers. Phase 2 will allow us to continue this momentum, with DPD’s presence highlighting the appeal and importance of the site as a logistics hub.”

For more information about the two units available please visit the website or contact one of the agents.