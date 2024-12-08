Pantomime Dame lights up the town ahead of panto season
Last weekend crowds gathered in Polegate High Street for the annual Christmas lights switching on event.
Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said: "The light switch-on was fantastically supported and we had one of the largest crowds to welcome the brilliant Dame Nurse Nanny Nora Nighty from Polegate Drama Group to officially switch on the Christmas lights!
"It was great fun bringing them through the High Street visiting local businesses promoting their upcoming pantomime Sleeping Beauty."
Adam Riggs, from Polegate Drama group said: “I was honoured to be asked by the Mayor to switch on the Christmas lights and we had a brilliant afternoon.”
Sleeping Beauty will be the 53rd Pantomime by Polegate Drama Group, with Performances running from January 18 to 26, tickets can be booked at www.polegatedramagroup.com