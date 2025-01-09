Pantomime is a must see says Polegate mayor

By Dan Dunar
Contributor
Published 9th Jan 2025, 15:30 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 15:40 GMT
Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar is supporting the town’s pantomime and encourages the community to get their tickets now ahead of performances starting next week.

Polegate Drama groups annual pantomime returns for its 53rd family Pantomime “Sleeping Beauty” which runs from Saturday 18th to Sunday 26th at Polegate Community Centre. Where already over 1,000 tickets have been brought.

Cllr Dan Dunbar said “I am extremely proud to support everyone involved in the group and believe them to be an asset to our town with their fantastically professional productions.

"I know how much time and work has gone into the show over the months to grantee the show is first class and I encourage everyone to come and see the show.

"I’m excited to be bringing our MP along with Mayors from across the County to see Sleeping Beauty, the pantomime of your dreams.”

Tickets can be booked at www.polegatedramagroup.com

