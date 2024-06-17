Papa Johns Crawley teams up with Bull’s Eye BBQ sauce to give away free pizzas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Papa Johns has teamed up with BBQ sauce master’s, Bull’s Eye, to launch an exclusive BBQ pizza menu that will be dropping for a limited-time-only this summer - across all its UK sites.

t’s safe to say that 2024 is officially the year of Cowboycore. With country inspired songs and albums hitting the charts this year and bursting onto the festival scene later this month, cowboy fashion is everywhere right now, proving we’ve well and truly entered our country era.

And summer is set to see a lot more ‘yee-haw’ as Papa Johns has announced its partnership with the American Original BBQ Sauce, Bull’s Eye, to launch an exclusive BBQ-twist on menu favourites dropping for a limited-time-only.

Available from June 18 until September 2, pizza lovers across the UK will be able to get their hands on pizzas, papadia’s (IYKYK) and even a smokin’ side of chicken wings, all oozing with Bull’s Eye’s authentic American Original BBQ Sauce.

Papa Johns will be offering one free pizza to anyone dressed in full ‘Cowboycore’ this weekend.

To celebrate the launch of this exclusive menu, plus pay tribute to this year’s hottest Cowboycore trend, Papa Johns is rewarding its biggest BBQ fans and giving away up to 1,000 free pizzas in stores up and down the country where BBQ Chicken pizzas are the most popular.

The catch? You can only claim a free pizza if you arrive dressed in FULL Cowboycore – we’re talking more than just a hat here!

The Papa Johns Bull’s Eye BBQ FREE Cowboycore offer will be available at the following sites on Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23, with each store giving away up to 50 pizzas per day:

● Papa Johns Lincoln

● Papa Johns Manchester – Oxford Street

● Papa Johns Braintree

● Papa Johns Basingstoke

● Papa Johns Ipswich

● Papa Johns Cambridge – St Ives

● Papa Johns London – Canary Wharf

● Papa Johns London – Kennington

● Papa Johns Crawley

● Papa Johns Edinburgh, Newington

These will be given out on a first come first served basis, so saddle up, because once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Artemis Argyrides, Away from Home Marketing Lead at Bull’s Eye said:“We’re so excited to bring the world of Cowboycore to the world of food this summer with the launch of our exclusive menu with Papa Johns. Bull’s Eye, being an authentic American Original BBQ Sauce, is the perfect partner for Papa Johns and is guaranteed to take any BBQ pizza to the next level, with its sweet and smoky taste of the deep south. We know there’s huge demand for BBQ pizzas and sides, so we hope fans love this new menu as much as we do”

Rebecca Carroll, Marketing Director at Papa Johns said:“We’re very excited to announce our partnership with the master’s of BBQ sauce, Bull’s Eye. This summer our fans can enjoy a BBQ twist on menu favourites; The Works, All the Meats and Hawaiian BBQ Chicken, along with some tasty sides, including sticky BBQ chicken wings. Launching the range in full Cowboycore encapsulates the spirit of the partnership - bold, innovative, and incredibly fun.”

So whether you’re gearing up for country-fest summer weekender, or even creating your own country-themed get-together with friends, celebrate with Papa Johns and Bull’s Eye’s limited-edition BBQ menu, available at all Papa Johns sites across the UK.