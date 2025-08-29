ParalympicsGB champion inspires children at Sussex children's hospice

ParalympicsGB gold medallist Lizzi Jordan brought inspiration and joy to Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice near Arundel during her visit in August.

Having captured the nation’s heart when she claimed gold in the women’s tandem 1km time-trial at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, Lizzi’s journey is nothing short of remarkable.

Among those particularly inspired by Lizzi’s visit was Charlotte, a teenager who is cared for at the hospice. Following a stroke at seven-months old, she now uses a mobility chair and communicates with support from her mother, Mariel. She lit up with joy when asked if it was amazing to hold a gold medal, responding with a resounding “yes!”

Mariel shared how Lizzi’s message of focusing on what one ‘can’ do resonated deeply with Charlotte’s own approach to life, saying: “It’s been such an incredible experience to hear Lizzi's story—that she lost her sight completely at 19 and, against all odds, turned that around to achieve what she's achieved is incredible. Charlotte has loved listening to her, and I believe we've both come away feeling truly inspired.”

During her visit, Lizzi invited children to wear her gold medal and hold the official Paris Paralympics mascot, The Phryges - a gesture that brought smiles and excitement throughout the hospice. Reflecting on the experience, she said: “I've absolutely loved meeting all the children and families here at Chestnut Tree House. They are all incredible people, all with different backgrounds, and we've been sharing my Paralympic stories and success. But not just that—how I've navigated adversity in my life, I feel it’s a transferable skill to everybody.”

Chestnut Tree House provides care for children with life-limiting conditions, offering a space where they can receive essential clinical support and respite while enjoying moments of fun and freedom away from hospital settings. Having the opportunity to meet a Paralympian and wear a Paralympic gold medal has helped to create some unique memories for the families.

To give Lizzi an idea of what the house provides, the staff took her on a tour of the sensory garden where she experienced feeling the different types of plants, smelling the floral aromas and also hearing the musical instruments that are in the garden, such as a xylophone. She also stood on the wheelchair trampoline to get an idea of how it serves all the children in Chestnut’s care.

The visit was made possible by the Bupa Foundation who support Chestnut Tree House as a corporate partner. James O’Reilly, CEO and General Manager of Bupa Global was pleased they could arrange something so special saying: “When we were being shown around a few months ago, we met a couple of the children, and what was very clear was their passion for sport.

“Bupa are also the healthcare partner of ParalympicsGB and we thought, let's see if we can get a Paralympian down here to connect with the children, put even bigger smiles on their face. We're so pleased that Lizzi was able to join us - a Paralympic gold medallist, they don't come bigger than that!”