Parenting in the Digital Age: a panel event to be held in Ringmer

By Lewes District Smartphone Free Childhood
Contributor
Published 10th Jun 2025, 09:51 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 10:08 BST

The Lewes District Smartphone Free Childhood group is holding a panel event at Kings Academy Ringmer. A panel of local experts in paediatrics, mental health, policing and education will discuss the impact of smartphones. A must-attend evening for parents, educators and community members concerned about children’s digital wellbeing.

Following packed-out events in Brighton and Hove, the highly anticipated “Parenting in the Digital Age” panel discussion is coming to Lewes District—and tickets are now available.

Date: Tuesday, 24th June 2025

Time: 18:30 – 20:30

Smartphone Free Childhood

Location: Kings Academy Ringmer, Lewes, BN8 5RB

Tickets: Free (limited availability) – Reserve your seat now

This free, community-driven event offers an essential opportunity for parents, carers, educators, health professionals, and anyone invested in the wellbeing of children to engage in a vital conversation about growing up in a digital world.

What to Expect:

Details on the upcoming event

· Hear from a panel of local experts in paediatrics, mental health, policing, and education.

· Learn more about the growing movement to delay smartphone use for children until at least age 14.

· Join a community of like-minded parents and carers who are rethinking digital norms.

· Participate in a live Q&A session and get your most pressing questions answered by professionals.

With demand expected to be high and spaces limited, early booking is strongly advised. If you reserve a ticket and your plans change, please return it so someone else can attend.

Let’s come together as a community to reimagine childhood in the digital age.

Reserve your free ticket today: http://bit.ly/3ZbPz0K

