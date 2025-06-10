Parenting in the Digital Age: a panel event to be held in Ringmer
Following packed-out events in Brighton and Hove, the highly anticipated “Parenting in the Digital Age” panel discussion is coming to Lewes District—and tickets are now available.
Date: Tuesday, 24th June 2025
Time: 18:30 – 20:30
Location: Kings Academy Ringmer, Lewes, BN8 5RB
Tickets: Free (limited availability) – Reserve your seat now
This free, community-driven event offers an essential opportunity for parents, carers, educators, health professionals, and anyone invested in the wellbeing of children to engage in a vital conversation about growing up in a digital world.
What to Expect:
· Hear from a panel of local experts in paediatrics, mental health, policing, and education.
· Learn more about the growing movement to delay smartphone use for children until at least age 14.
· Join a community of like-minded parents and carers who are rethinking digital norms.
· Participate in a live Q&A session and get your most pressing questions answered by professionals.
With demand expected to be high and spaces limited, early booking is strongly advised. If you reserve a ticket and your plans change, please return it so someone else can attend.
Let’s come together as a community to reimagine childhood in the digital age.
Reserve your free ticket today: http://bit.ly/3ZbPz0K