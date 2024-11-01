Parents in Hastings to receive early years family support thanks to Sussex Freemasons

Around 200 local families will receive support to achieve their full potential by enhancing opportunities, goals and aspirations, thanks to a grant from Sussex Freemasons to the Education Futures Trust (EFT) charity.

The £60,000 grant will provide families with children under five, support that aims to help parents to build their confidence and knowledge of local services available that can help to mitigate the impact of poverty and mental health issues, whilst also supporting their children’s developmental needs.

This funding will ensure these families have a trusted advocate who can guide them and offer resources to help reduce feelings of isolation and build their individual social, community and support networks.

The grant will also fund weekly ‘stay and play’ sessions for parents and their under-five’s that align with the Birth to Five Matters Curriculum.

The attached Photograph shows a volunteer for the Education Futures Trust, along with Toby Pratt who paid a visit to represent Sussex Freemasons and to see what more they can offer in support.

To date, access to much needed funding has allowed the charity to support 286 local families over a four year period.

Zoe Jackson, CEO of Education Futures Trust said:“We’re very grateful to Sussex Freemasons for their generous grant, enabling us to continue our work to support families to overcome significant challenge in their lives. Our efforts focus on helping families to identify needs, access services, achieve financial stability, and develop early play and communication skills essential for successful development. This is crucial in navigating the current challenging climate.”

Toby Pratt from Sussex Freemasons, said:“I’m really pleased we’ve been able to help the Education Futures Trust with their hugely important programme supporting local families in and around Hastings. By giving parents better access to local services and assistance to prepare their children for attending school, they will be much better placed to take full advantage of their education.”