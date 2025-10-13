Parents of SEND toddlers raise concerns with Chichester MP

Parents voiced their concerns about the government’s handling of Education, Health and Care Plans during Jess Brown-Fuller MP’s visit to the Little Pacso toddler group in Chichester last week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Pacso provides an opportunity for parents and carers to meet up with children aged 0-4 with a disability or special educational need. Little Pacso has sessions at Chichester Nursery on Fridays and in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton on Tuesdays.

The Liberal Democrat MP for Chichester, Jess Brown-Fuller, played with the toddlers before speaking separately with parents. Many raised concerns about the difficulties in finding suitable schools and nurseries for their children, including within mainstream schools. The parents also expressed worry about the government’s approach to EHCP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EHCP’s are legally binding documents provided by local authorities aimed to ensure that children with special education needs and disabilities (SEND) receive support. Parents criticised the lack of communication regarding EHCPs and cited rumours of the plans being discontinued in some cases. x8g3qyt

Jess at Little Pacso

“I’m grateful to the parents who took the time out to speak to me about the acute challenges they face getting their children the support and education they require. These, often harrowing, accounts of an adversarial system give me the tools to hold this government’s feet to the fire, to try and ensure better outcomes for the families I represent in Parliament, and I would encourage anyone with a story to share to get in touch with my office,” said Jess.

To find out how to contact Jess see https://www.jessbrownfuller.co.uk