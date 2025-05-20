Parents rate Toddlers Inn Nursery as one of the Top 20 nurseries in the South East

Parents have rated Toddlers Inn Nursery as one of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 2,478 early years settings in the South East.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top 20 nurseries in the South East have received an award from the leading nurseries’ reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources, equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are more than 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

Toddlers Inn Nursery

daynurseries.co.uk which lists all registered nurseries in the UK, is a great resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

To look for a nursery in the South East, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchregion/South-East-England

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Toddlers Inn Nurseryon being rated by parents as a top nursery in the South East! It is a huge achievement to be rated so highly by the families and carers of children that attend the setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is giving their children an excellent standard of care and a nurturing environment. A good early years education can really help boost a child’s development and hopefully create in them a lifelong love of learning.

"We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Sabrina Watt, Operational Lead at Toddlers Inn Nursery, said: “The team at Toddlers Inn is absolutely delighted and so proud to have received this significant award, made even more special because it reflects the overwhelmingly positive experiences shared by our incredible parents.

“The heartfelt reviews and encouraging comments from parents highlight the dedication, care, and passion that our team brings to their work every single day and makes everything so worthwhile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This award underscores the strength of that relationship and inspires us to continue providing the highest quality care and learning experiences for every child.”

To see Toddlers Inn Nursery’s reviews, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/daynursery.cfm/searchazref/65432225494

For a full list of all regional and national winners go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/awards/index.cfm/year/2025