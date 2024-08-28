Parish Council Chair unveils new coastal developments in Westham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chair of Westham Parish Council, Councillor Daniel Upton, has officially unveiled Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ new developments in Westham, with an exclusive look around the show homes.

Located on Rattle Road, the new developments, Hawthorn Grove and Brookwood Meadows, will offer over 300 two-, three- and four-bedroom homes alongside wide open green spaces.

Cllr Daniel Upton was invited to officially open the new show homes to the public, which have been designed to reflect the great outdoors, inspired by Pevensey Bay Beach and the South Downs just on the doorstep of the homes.

David Wilson Homes’ Brookwood Meadows development includes two four-bedroom show homes, designed by BLOCC Interiors. The Wychwood show home has been designed in a modern country style, with a colour palette of neutral tones and accents of soft petrol blue, navy and brushed gold.

Cllr Daniel Upton and David Wilson team

The second Sudbury show home features cream, peach and terracotta colours, with panelling and textured materials to create a homely and welcoming space. Both homes have subtle nods towards surfing, hiking and camping to bring the great outdoors inside.

Suzanne Thomas, Creative Sales Director at BLOCC Interiors said: “We wanted to create comfortable and welcoming family homes, that fit seamlessly with the beautiful landscapes surrounding the development. We used a range of different natural materials and colour palettes, contrasted with textures and herringbone patterns to create a layered and cosy design scheme with a wow factor.

“The homes would suit a range of potential buyers, including families or those who are looking for extra bedrooms to serve as multi-functional spaces for working from home or hosting guests.”

Meanwhile at Barratt Homes’ Hawthorn Grove development, Edward Thomas Interiors has designed a four-bedroom detached show home inspired by the surrounding landscape, using a palette of natural, earthy tones and warm accents.

Cllr Daniel Upton and Barratt team

Subtle coastal references can be found in the artwork and detailing, including scallop-edge furniture in the primary and guest bedrooms.

Estelle Palmer, Head of Design, Edward Thomas Interiors said: “The Lavenham show home was designed with an older demographic in mind, to serve as the focal point for all family gatherings with space for grandchildren to stay. An emphasis on sustainability is evident throughout, with natural materials such as woods, clay and rattan found in the furniture choices and accessories.

“One of our favourite rooms is the standalone dining room, where we imagine a family will entertain guests regularly. This light and bright space benefits from dual aspect windows and has plenty of room for a formal, 8-seater dining table. Then not to be missed is the bedroom for visiting grandchildren where we have designed a playful mermaid theme with seashell light fittings, mermaid wall art and a painted ceiling canopy.”

Both developments are ideally located for commuters into Eastbourne, Brighton and London Victoria. All homes have been designed with energy efficiency in mind and are up to 74% cheaper to run than older homes.

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “Hawthorn Grove and Brookwood Meadows will bring high quality homes to the Westham area, ideally located for commuters and families locally. It was fantastic to offer Cllr Daniel Upton the first look around our latest show homes, and to share more about our approach to designing with energy efficiency in mind. We look forward to welcoming new residents to these coastal communities.”

Cllr Daniel Upton, Chair of Westham Parish Council, added: “It was wonderful to visit Hawthorn Grove and Brookwood Meadows to see the show homes and wider site plans come to life. We look forward to working closely with Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes as these new Westham communities grow.”