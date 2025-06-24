Parish Pump - Rodmell & Southease

I’m sure Southease must have had a really good weekend for it’s Open Gardens as the weather was lovely and there was a nice breeze. It probably confused Parish Pump readers because in last week’s Parish Pump it read as though it was this week, but I think I’ve explained before that I have to write things up and get it to the office by the Tuesday before publication each week.

I didn’t get to Southease Open Gardens this year as I had visitors and I won’t get to Piddinghoe either for the same reason, but as I was told it’s Piddinghoe’s Open Gardens this weekend by someone but haven’t seen or been given details I’m a bit confused. There is just so much going on in all the villages and I usually get my information via our Parish Magazine. The next event in Rodmell is the Car Boot Sale, on Croft field 28th June 10am then we go into July, Iford has its Summer Show on 5th July at 1pm. On 12th July Kingston has its School Summer Fete and on the 27th July at 4pm it’s Village Voices Summer Concert in St. Pancras Church.

The Rodmell Car Boot Sale promises to be a successful venture as a lot of interest has been shown. Turn up and grab a car space for £10. Set up time 9am, soup, cakes and teas in the cricket pavilion (cash please).

2nd July – Monthly Pub Quiz at the Abergavenny Arms (booking essential call the pub on 01273 472416 to reserve your team’s (up to 6 quizzers) place).

Souths Downs National Park View from Rodmell

16th July - Rodmell Coffee Club at the Abergavenny Arms (11am). All welcome

15th July – Rodmell Parish Council meeting in the Village Hall (7pm). Catch up with the hard work the Parish Council does on your behalf.

31st July – An evening with James MacCleary our MP in the Village Hall (6.30pm to 8pm). Bring your questions.

I had a lovely birthday on 17th June, when my friend Hendra drove me to Bosham for the day. We also visited another favourite place of mine, Apuldram Roses which I found has changed a bit since I was last there but is still a lovely place to go. We sat in the lovely gardens and had coffee with various dogs keeping us company as the owners have around 7. The rose gardens are heavenly, and if you are a rose enthusiast or avid gardener it is well worth a visit. Phone Elizabeth Sawday 01243 785769 [email protected] They evidently have art classes there and other various functions as well. I’m thinking of taking a group of friends there sometime.

In Bosham Church there is a plaque high on the wall about the Berkeley’s, and I’ve never been able to read it because not only is it high up but it is also a bit dark in the church so my eye-sight won’t cope with it. Hendra kindly took a photo on her phone and is hoping to blow it up and get the information to me. If you haven’t visited this area do try and get there sometime as it is lovely, there is Itchinor, Dell Quay and Emsworth nearby and all are lovely and very picturesque and interesting. Just do not park your car by the sea at Bosham as you may come back and find it underwater when the tide comes in. Use the car park by the Craft Centre. King Canute sat here and tried to stop the tide coming in with his commands. It didn’t work despite his efforts. His daughter is buried in the church, which is lovely and interesting. It’s best to go out of holiday time as it gets busy. Thank you to everyone who sent me some lovely cards, 37 of them.

Sadly, Rodmell has lost yet another long-time resident as David Smart died recently. He was a lovely man who did his bit for the village over the years in his own quiet way. Ali will let me know if Lindy, his wife, wants me to put details of his funeral in Parish Pump and then we can update you. Condolences to her and the family.

I believe we have been having yet more accidents on the C7, but I don’t have information on them. If you do hear of an accident do let the Safer C7 team know as they are keeping a log. You can do this via their website contact form - https://www.thec7road.co.uk/contact-us or let me or Ali know ( [email protected]) and we’ll pass on the information.

I’ve been giving strawberries away to all my friends, as to be quite honest I’ve had so many this year I’m a bit fed up with them! The orchard seems to have plenty of fruit but with the wind and hot weather fruit drop is inevitable and the trees can only cope with so much.

For those in the village who remember Juliet Cottle, who was a live-in carer to some people in the village for quite a while, and a friend of mine, you may like to know she has gone to live in a retirement village in Northampton to be near friends and relatives. Sadly, she isn’t at all well, having caught a rare illness instigated by having caught Covid when she was working at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton in the cancer unit. She is a fighter and has had a big struggle but is still smiling despite what she has to cope with. Another carer friend of mine from South Africa is still travelling around the country as a live-in carer and she’s well into her 70s, looking after people much younger than her in many cases. She also looked after people in Rodmell at one time. It seems if you love working you live longer and healthier, as I know quite a lot of people like me and my friends are still working in their 70s and 80s.

Enjoy the hot weather whilst you can, and while it lasts, now 21st June has gone the nights will be starting to get longer and it will get darker earlier. Ali tells me she enjoyed her holiday but is also glad she is lucky enough to come back to the lovely village and area where we both live. My thanks to Sheree and Catriona who helped me with Parish Pump whist Ali was away on holiday.