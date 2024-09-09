Parish pump: What's on at Christ Church, Lewes

Item for Sussex Express -Friday 13 September - News from the villages (Colin Jenner)

CHRIST CHURCH : Christ Church Tots returns for the autumn term on Friday 13 September . This is our friendly Friday morning session for pre-school children and their parents /carers from 0930-1130 . The price is only £2 per family.

On Saturday September 14, we have an urban church walk in the City of London around places associated with the Great Fire of London in September 1666. we will catch the Thameslink train to London and do the 2-3 mile walk , then go to St. Paul's Cathedral for Choral Evensong , finishing off with a bite to eat in the early evening.

Our Sunday morning service on September 15 at 10.30 a.m. will be led by Claire Bell . all are welcome . The service is also available on Zoom .If you need a link to see the service online , please contact the church on http://wwww.christ-church-lewes.org

Wednesday 18 September is a busy day at Christ Church . Ukraine Cafe is on from 10.a.m. in the church . this is followed by a prayer meeting at 12.30 p.m. and Bible Study at 1.30 p.m. , where we are studying A Rocha NZ's "Richer Living" course on climate change. In the evening , the Think Tank meets again with Professor Ferai Jena of Sussex Business School talking on " Sustainable development : What does that mean ? ". Although we have "UN Global Sustainable Development Goals", they mean different things to different people. Ferai brings her wealth of experience , including work with the World Bank.