Park Centre CIO celebrates community milestone with transfer from West Sussex County Council

Park Centre CIO is thrilled to announce the official transfer of Park Centre from West Sussex County Council. This exciting milestone heralds the returning of Park Centre our beloved community building that Emily Temple gifted to the people of Burgess Hill.

With this transfer complete, Park Centre Charitable Incorporated Organisation is ready to enhance the facilities, and our vision is to create an inclusive and supportive environment where everyone can thrive. We will be working with groups and other services to help support our community. We would love to hear from you about what you would like to see in the building. We hope to reopen late spring and will be updating our social media channels with what is going on, so if you would like to keep up to date on our progress,please follow us or check out our website.