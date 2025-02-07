Park Centre CIO celebrates community milestone with transfer from West Sussex County Council
Looking Ahead
With this transfer complete, Park Centre Charitable Incorporated Organisation is ready to enhance the facilities, and our vision is to create an inclusive and supportive environment where everyone can thrive. We will be working with groups and other services to help support our community. We would love to hear from you about what you would like to see in the building. We hope to reopen late spring and will be updating our social media channels with what is going on, so if you would like to keep up to date on our progress,please follow us or check out our website.
A Heartfelt Thank You
We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who made this transition possible. Your unwavering support and dedication have been instrumental in making this dream a reality.
For more information, please contact: Martin Rhodes - Community Development Officer [email protected]
Park Centre CIO: www.parkcentre.org.uk
Registered Charity No: 1203295
If you would like to support Park Centre CIO with the repair and reopening of Park Centre: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/parkcentreburgesshill