Parker Adams acquisition of FlexiSail signals exciting growth for South Coast boating community

South Coast-based boat-share membership company FlexiSail is to expand its fleet of premium yachts and motorboats, while introducing new member benefits and services. This follows its acquisition by Parker Adams, one of the UK’s fastest-growing marine brokerages.

For nearly 20 years, Flexisail has championed an innovative ‘ownership without buying’ model, enabling members to enjoy sailing luxury yachts and motorboats without the need to purchase a boat or the hassle of maintenance costs.

Under its new ownership, FlexiSail will continue operating under its established brand, with more member benefits and access to an expanded fleet of premium cruising yachts, cabin cruisers and RIBs based at Hamble Point Marina and Lymington.

Jonathan Parker and Andrew Adams, co-founders of the award-winning Parker Adams boat sales company, said: “We’re excited to welcome FlexiSail into the Parker Adams family. Our mission has always been to expand the boating community and make boating more accessible and enjoyable for everyone, whether they’re new to sailing or seasoned sailors.

“By combining FlexiSail’s innovative boating membership model with our expertise in sales and service, we can offer boating enthusiasts the luxury of life on the water whatever their lifestyle – whether through the freedom of flexible access or the pride of full ownership.”