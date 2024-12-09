Parker Building Supplies trio summit Snowdon for charity

Three colleagues from Parker Building Supplies summit Snowdon raising more than £3,300 for charity. Stuart Chappell and Richard Barnes who work in sales at Parker Building Supplies, Uckfield, along with Richard’s wife, Liz Barnes, joined forces to raise funds for Teenage Cancer Trust completing the challenge in just six and half hours.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The colleagues, that work together at Parker Building Supplies, Uckfield, East Sussex, put in hours of hill walking preparation on the South Downs and across the Seven Sisters in Sussex for the challenge.

Stuart Chappell, Parker Building Supplies, said: “The three of us worked really well together, and were delighted to reach the summit in good time. The climb itself was definitely a challenge, and the wind and cloud at the top certainly made it feel like we were having to work hard for the money people had generously donated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even when the weather turned hostile, with winds of 70mph and temperatures at freezing, it was the amazing team at Teenage Cancer Trust; the young people they support, and all the incredibly kind people who sponsored us that gave us the motivation to keep going.”

Trio from Uckfield's Parker Building Supplies raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust

Richard Barnes, Parkers Building Supplies, said: “It’s such a great feeling to have raised more than £3.3k for Teenage Cancer Trust. We want to thank every single person who donated. It really does mean so much to us and to Teenage Cancer Trust - a very deserving charity that does incredible work.”

Every day, seven young people aged 13-24 hear the words “you have cancer”. They will each need specialised nursing care and support to get them through it. Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity dedicated to meeting this vital need. Parker Building Supplies, established in 1984, celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Parker Building Supplies is one of the largest independent builder’s merchants in the South East with more than 450 colleagues working across 20+ locations.