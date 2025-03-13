Parker & Son sponsors 10th charity running race in Battle

Parker & Son has agreed to be the main sponsor for the ‘Out Of The Blue’ Battle 10k and 5k running race at Ashburnham Place, East Sussex, on 26th June 2025.

James Parker, Managing Director of Parker & Son, said: “We are very proud to support such a wonderful local event which not only brings together the community but is also raising money for such a vital cause. Everybody deserves to have help and support during their darkest point which is why we wanted to support this race.” Katie Beckett, one of the founders of Out Of The Blue added: “We are so grateful to James and Parker & Son for being our main sponsor. Their support and sponsorship is invaluable and enables us to donate more money to our four amazing charities. This will certainly help save lives and support children who have suffered a bereavement.” The running event aims to raise funds for incredible charities that helped Will’s family immensely following his untimely death. They include: Winston’s Wish, Dragonflies, The Beachy Head Chaplaincy Team and CALM.

All the races start and finish in the same location and the 10k is a two-lap, multi-terrain course around the lakes. It will be a mixture of grass, trails and tarmac paths. The 5k runners will complete just one lap. The entry fee is £25 for the 10k, £20 for the 5k and £7 for the junior run. This price includes your fee for the race as well as a bespoke medal and free parking. As well as the race, there will also be charity tents to peruse and a delicious BBQ to tuck into. Winston’s Wish provides support and hope for grieving children and young adults (up to the age of 25) following the death of a parent or sibling. Dragonflies offers free support to children aged 5 to 18 years old and their families who are experiencing pre/post bereavement. The Beachy Head Chaplaincy Team is a valued search and rescue charity whose purpose is to save lives at Beachy Head. They patrol the coastline on foot and by car and respond to emergency calls locating anyone at risk. Their skills in crisis intervention mean they can provide support and start a dialogue to encourage more hopeful solutions than suicide. Lastly, CALM (Campaign Against People Living Miserably) is uniting against suicide on a mission to help people end their misery, not their lives. They provide life-saving services, information and advice to help anyone struggling with feeling miserable and how to manage their mental health. Parker & Son employs a team of experienced and qualified trades who can build, decorate and landscape to create your dream home. We work with structural engineers, surveyors, architects and planning consultants to either build from scratch or renovate your property. We are also experts when it comes to heritage buildings such as churches and those belonging to the National Trust. Since being established in 1929 by Fred Oaten, the firm has stayed within the family and is now in its fourth generation, having been passed from Roy ‘Curly’ Parker to Chris Parker and finally to Chris’ son, James. The focus continues to be on always offering the best materials, products and skills available. No job is too big or too small, so get in touch for a quotation on 01424 892933.