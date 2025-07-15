Parkinson’s UK’s Brighton and Hove branch issues urgent appeal for volunteers

Parkinson UK’s Brighton and Hove Support Group has issued an urgent appeal for volunteers including a Finance Lead to help run its group which supports local people living with Parkinson’s and their loved ones.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brighton and Hove Group offers a range of activities that are vital in helping those with Parkinson's live well, including social events, a coffee morning and exercise classes. Volunteers ensure local people with Parkinson’s can continue to access these activities that make a real difference to them. The Finance Lead role will involve accurately recording the group's financial activity.

Elisa Bienz, Volunteer Coordinator at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“The Brighton and Hove group is a lifeline for people in the local area who are living with Parkinson’s, but we rely on volunteers to help us keep these groups running. Without the support from people like you, the group could be forced to close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

User (UGC) Submitted

“If you can spare a few hours a month, we’d love to welcome you to volunteer alongside the amazing people who are part of the Brighton group - because with your support we really can change lives.

“As well as making a big difference to people living with Parkinson’s in your local community, volunteering is a great opportunity to try something new, have new experiences, and meet new people. Join us today!”

Parkinson's is a complex brain condition that gets worse over time. It’s the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 166,000 people in the UK, including around 477 in Brighton. Parkinson’s has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is currently no cure.

Parkinson’s UK is the charity that’s here to support every Parkinson’s journey, every step of the way. For information and support, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brighton and Hove Parkinson’s UK group meets on the first Tuesday of every month at the Sportsman Pub, Withdean Sports Complex, Brighton, BN1 5JD, from 10:30am to 12pm.

For more information about volunteering or the support group, please contact Elisa Bienz, Local Volunteer Officer at Parkinson’s UK on 07955 269507 or at [email protected].