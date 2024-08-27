Parkinson’s UK’s Eastbourne branch issues urgent appeal for a treasurer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parkinson UK’s Eastbourne branch has issued an urgent appeal for volunteers to help run their group which supports local people living with Parkinson’s and their loved ones.

The branch is urgently appealing for a volunteer to take on the role of treasurer which will involve accurately recording the groups financial activity helping to maximise the use of the money raised for people living with Parkinson’s.

General Committee volunteers are also needed and this is an ‘all-rounder’ role, helping to run and supervise group meetings, helping to organise fundraising events and activities, as well as connecting with the local community.

These are all flexible roles with a big impact - you’ll ensure people with Parkinson’s locally can access activities that make a real difference to them.

Elisa Bienz, Local Volunteer Officer for the South East of England at Parkinson’s UK said: “The Eastbourne branch is a lifeline for people in the local area who are living with Parkinson’s, but we rely on volunteers to help us keep these groups running. Without the support from people like you, these groups could be forced to close. Get involved today.”

“If you can spare a few hours a month we’d love to welcome you to volunteer alongside the amazing people who are part of the Eastbourne group - because with your support we really can change lives.

“As well as making a big difference to people living with Parkinson’s in your local community, volunteering is a great opportunity to try something new, have new experiences, and meet new people. Join us today!”

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including around 4,551 people living with the condition in Sussex.

Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

There are around 365 Parkinson's UK local groups throughout the UK, which are run by volunteers who are trained and supported by Parkinson's UK staff.

The Eastbourne Parkinson’s UK group meets monthly on the fourth Tuesday of the month between 1:30-4pm at Christ the King Roman Catholic Church, Princes Road, Eastbourne, BN23 6HT.

For more information and further details about the volunteer vacancies, please contact Elisa Bienz, Local Volunteer Officer for the South East of England at Parkinson’s UK on 020 7963 3842 or email [email protected].