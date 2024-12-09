Partridge Green School and Findon Church donated festive trees by Dial Post business

By Trevor Butler
Contributor
Published 9th Dec 2024, 10:00 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 10:08 BST
A family-run business at Dial Post, near Horsham, has boosted festive joy for a local junior school and a village church.

Jolesfield Primary School at Partridge Green has been given a stunning six-foot tall Christmas tree by Old Barn, a garden centre is run by Tates of Sussex.

Most Popular

“We are pleased to have delivered Christmas cheer to the school”, said the firm’s Hazel Still. “Seeing the children’s excitement truly warmed our hearts, and we’re so glad to help bring a little extra festive magic to their celebrations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

”Findon Baptist Church also received a tree from the Worthing Road business whose Jonathan Bruton delivered an eight-feet one to the delight of church elders.

Jenny Spencer from Old Barn Garden Centre deliverd the tree to the school where the pupils were absolutely overjoyed.placeholder image
Jenny Spencer from Old Barn Garden Centre deliverd the tree to the school where the pupils were absolutely overjoyed.

“It's wonderful to support our local community, especially during such a busy time of year”, adds Hazel Still. “We hope the tree brings plenty of joy and warmth to everyone in the area. A big thank you to the church for allowing us to be part of this special moment.”

Related topics:Sussex
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice