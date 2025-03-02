Passport photo triggers weight loss journey to a new career for Hailsham woman

Sarah says, I took my first steps on my Slimming World journey after having my photo taken for a new passport, i didn't recognise the person staring back at me. After losing 2 and a half stone, I now recognise myself again.

Sarah says, I joined Jo Salmon's Slimming World group in February 2024 with 6 months to go to my hoilday. I was nervous and despondent as I had previously attended Slimming World but hadn't reached my target weight. I was welcomed into a community of friends who have become my support network and who have given me back my confidence to succeed when I was having doubts about reaching my target.

Before Slimming World I had tried different ways to lose weight but always got fed up with feeling deprived of my favourite foods, but when I joined Slimming World, I never felt that I was on a diet. The plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty filling foods like pasta, potatoes, lean meats and fish. You never feel hungry and you don't feel like you are missing out. You can even have chocolate!

Sarah says, following on from successfully losing weight, I am so excited to embark on my new role as a Slimming World Consultant.

Before and After

Support really is the most important thing. It all starts with the feeling that you are not alone. I know the challenges that you can face, which is why, along with the group I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing ideas, overcoming challenges and celebrating success is so important to a successful weight loss journey. Thats why, at my Slimming World group, there will be tonnes of support, encouragement and fun.

Sarah will be launching her new group on Tuesday the 25th of March at Emmanuel Church, Hawks Town Crescent, Hailsham at 7pm. If you would like to find out any more information, contact Sarah on 07798702326.