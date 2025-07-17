Patients ride on Harley Davidsons at St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Chichester

By Sarah Bryan
Contributor
Published 17th Jul 2025, 11:41 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 11:45 BST
On Wednesday 16th July, patients and their loved ones, as well as some volunteers and colleagues, were once again treated to a visit at St Wilfrid’s Hospice from the Hogsback Chapter of Harley Davidsons.

The convoy of 11 Harley Davidsons, a mix of bikes and trikes, arrived late morning to take passengers on a thrilling 20-minute return ride around the local area. In total, over 20 people got to enjoy this wonderful experience on what was a lovely sunny day.

Patients who were able to have a ride said afterwards that they’d had a really enjoyable, exhilarating and memorable experience – and those who weren’t able to ride were still able to admire the bikes and chat with the riders and other attendees.

Lois Howell, CEO of St Wilfrid’s Hospice said, “Days like this remind us all what hospice care is really about. Yes, we help people at the end of life - but we also help them live fully until the very end. We’re so grateful to the Hogsback Chapter for making that possible today.”

The Hogsback Chapter UK is based at the Guildford Harley Davidson Dealership and has around 400 members based mainly in the Guildford area - but it also has members from across the UK and internationally. They are the most active Chapter in the UK and affiliated to H.O.G.(c) the official Harley-Davidson Owners Group.

Hogsback Chapter on a ride-out in Chichester with St Wilfrid's Hospice patients

1. Contributed

Hogsback Chapter on a ride-out in Chichester with St Wilfrid's Hospice patients Photo: Submitted

Hogsback Chapter at St Wilfrid's Hospice, Chichester

2. Contributed

Hogsback Chapter at St Wilfrid's Hospice, Chichester Photo: Submitted

Hogsback Chapter at St Wilfrid's Hospice, Chichester

3. Contributed

Hogsback Chapter at St Wilfrid's Hospice, Chichester Photo: Submitted

Hogsback Chapter at St Wilfrid's Hospice, Chichester

4. Contributed

Hogsback Chapter at St Wilfrid's Hospice, Chichester Photo: Submitted

