Patients ride on Harley Davidsons at St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Chichester

The convoy of 11 Harley Davidsons, a mix of bikes and trikes, arrived late morning to take passengers on a thrilling 20-minute return ride around the local area. In total, over 20 people got to enjoy this wonderful experience on what was a lovely sunny day.

Patients who were able to have a ride said afterwards that they’d had a really enjoyable, exhilarating and memorable experience – and those who weren’t able to ride were still able to admire the bikes and chat with the riders and other attendees.

Lois Howell, CEO of St Wilfrid’s Hospice said, “Days like this remind us all what hospice care is really about. Yes, we help people at the end of life - but we also help them live fully until the very end. We’re so grateful to the Hogsback Chapter for making that possible today.”

The Hogsback Chapter UK is based at the Guildford Harley Davidson Dealership and has around 400 members based mainly in the Guildford area - but it also has members from across the UK and internationally. They are the most active Chapter in the UK and affiliated to H.O.G.(c) the official Harley-Davidson Owners Group.

