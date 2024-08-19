Pauline Quirke MBE to open two new performing arts academies in Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) is thrilled to announce the opening of two new performing arts academies in Sussex.

PQA Haywards Heath will be launching a new Saturday afternoon academy on September 7, and PQA Worthing will open its doors on September 27.

These new additions expand PQA's flourishing network of weekend academies across the region, which already includes locations in Brighton, Southwick, Chichester, Eastbourne, Bexhill, Hastings, and Crawley.

Florence, Principal of PQA Haywards Heath, expressed her excitement: “Ever since joining PQA as a teacher back in 2017, I knew that I wanted to become a Principal and open my own academy one day.

!This dream became a reality in September 2023, opening my Saturday morning academy at PQA Haywards Heath. Due to the success of our morning academy, I am absolutely thrilled to be opening an afternoon academy in September 2024.

"Alongside PQA, I work as a Drama Teacher at St Paul’s Catholic College in Burgess Hill and aspire to build confidence and the self-esteem of my students through the performing arts. I am so looking forward to welcoming many more students to the PQA Haywards Heath family this September - there truly is no better place to be than PQA on a Saturday!"

Rebecca, Principal of the new PQA Worthing as well as PQA Brighton and PQA Brighton West, highlighted the unique offerings of PQA: “PQA is different because we offer three modules, Musical Theatre, Comedy & Drama, and Film & Television. Other performing arts schools do not have this range, particularly in learning film and television skills.

"Secondly, we have fantastic showcasing opportunities which include West End stage shows and red-carpet cinema film screenings. And thirdly, there are the invaluable life skills that our students learn during their time with us.”

PQA Worthing and PQA Haywards Heath provide a comprehensive performing arts education through their three core modules. The Comedy & Drama module encourages creativity and confidence through improvisation, scene work, and comedic techniques.

Their unique Film & TV module offers hands-on experience with cameras, green screens, and editing software, allowing students to explore the technical side of filmmaking and acting for the screen. The Musical Theatre module combines singing, dancing, and acting to help students develop their performance skills.

The new academies promise to be exciting additions to the already thriving community of PQA’s in Sussex. With dedicated and experienced teams of industry professionals, both PQA Worthing and PQA Haywards Heath are committed to nurturing the talents of young performers and providing them with a platform to shine.

They continue to welcome all young people, regardless of their previous experience in the performing arts, ensuring a diverse and inclusive environment where every student has the opportunity to develop their skills and confidence.

For more information, to book your free session for September or enrol, visit:

PQA Haywards Heath - https://www.pqacademy.com/academies/haywards-heath

PQA Worthing - https://www.pqacademy.com/academies/worthing