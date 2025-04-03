PCSOs make community visit to Stone Cross care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barchester is pleased to announce a successful visit from our local Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) at Sycamore Grove. This engaging event highlighted the importance of community safety and showcased the valuable work these dedicated officers do to foster a secure environment for our residents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During their visit, the PCSOs provided insightful information about their roles within the community, detailing their responsibilities and the various powers they hold to protect and support local community. The officers also demonstrated some of the essential items they carry to enhance safety and security, bringing a sense of their commitment to our community.

"We were thrilled to host the PCSOs at Sycamore Grove Care Home," said Heather Nwansi, General Manager of Sycamore Grove. "Their presence not only enriched our understanding of local law enforcement efforts but also strengthened our connection to the community. It was a wonderful opportunity to learn about the critical role they play in ensuring our safety."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents expressed their appreciation for the visit, finding it both informative and enjoyable. The interaction between the officers and our community members fostered a spirit of collaboration and trust, reinforcing the significance of building relationships with local policing teams.

Showing off the PCSO tech

Barchester continues to prioritise community engagement initiatives that enhance the well-being of our residents. We extend our gratitude to the PCSOs for their time and commitment to community safety, and we look forward to future collaborations that promote a safer and more connected environment.

For more information about Barchester's community initiatives, please visit www.barchester.com/sycamore-grove-care-home or call us on 01424 320620